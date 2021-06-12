Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 29,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.