Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

