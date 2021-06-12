VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 331.3% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VVPR stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 4.60. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

