Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356.12 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 250,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.51. The company has a market capitalization of £551.25 million and a PE ratio of 35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

