Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $81,858.62 and $7,174.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

