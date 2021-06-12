Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $8.71. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 41,274 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

