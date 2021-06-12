Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $8.71. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 41,274 shares changing hands.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
