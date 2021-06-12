Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.49 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006246 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $498.37 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars.

