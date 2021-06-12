Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYST stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

