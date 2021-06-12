W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $102,634.67 and $12,998.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 98.2% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

