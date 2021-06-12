Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKCMF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $166.75 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.