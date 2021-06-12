Wagerr Price Tops $0.0457 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.91 million and $13,896.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00507691 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,316,506 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

