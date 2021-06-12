Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Tops $0.0032

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.77 million and $2,041.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00175681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01104083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.07 or 1.00200963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,874,687 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

