Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

