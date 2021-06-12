Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

