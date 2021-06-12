Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.15 million and $251,008.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00175681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01104083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.07 or 1.00200963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.