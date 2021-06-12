Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.69 or 0.06756583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,866,228 coins and its circulating supply is 77,145,196 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.