WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 75,296 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.30. The stock has a market cap of £246.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

