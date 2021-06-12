WandX Achieves Market Capitalization of $326,181.79 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a total market capitalization of $326,181.79 and $70.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WandX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

