Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.79.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

