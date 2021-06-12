Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.79.
About Warpaint London
