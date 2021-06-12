Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) versus Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Head to Head Analysis

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Prime Group and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 7 7 0 2.24

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $15.77, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70% Host Hotels & Resorts -91.11% -13.76% -6.93%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.23 -$219.79 million $4.41 1.10 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.81 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -105.35

Washington Prime Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Prime Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

