Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $522,445.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00195900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01116813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.04 or 1.00304426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

