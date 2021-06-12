Waves (WAVES) Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $14.74 or 0.00041122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $208.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007924 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,353,140 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

