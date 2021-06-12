Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Wayfair worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $323.22 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.64 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

