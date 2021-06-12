WaykiChain (WICC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $59.38 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

