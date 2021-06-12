Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Wayside Technology Group worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.84. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.