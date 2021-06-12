Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,633 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NEM stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

