Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,237,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.