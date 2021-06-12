Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

