Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 665 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

