Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 54,365 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

