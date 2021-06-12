Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

