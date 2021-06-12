Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

