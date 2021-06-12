Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

