Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.52 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

