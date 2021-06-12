Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

