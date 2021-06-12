Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

XSMO stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.