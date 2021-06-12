Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

