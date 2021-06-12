Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

ESGU opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $97.13.

