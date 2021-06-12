Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

SPEM stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61.

