Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

