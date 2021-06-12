WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lowered by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.