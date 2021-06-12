Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Welltower stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.