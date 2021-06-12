Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.74% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $248,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

