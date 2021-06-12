Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

