Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

