Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

