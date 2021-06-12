WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.38 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $61.38 million and approximately $373,933.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00029133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00175681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01104083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.07 or 1.00200963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

