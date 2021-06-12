Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).

Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

WTB opened at GBX 3,315 ($43.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,282.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

