WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $835.44 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $835.44 million and approximately $36.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007705 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,378,460 coins and its circulating supply is 727,378,459 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

