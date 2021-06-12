Wilder World (WILD) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $354,668.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

